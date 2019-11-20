The goal of the 2019 Food for Families food drive Friday is to collect 300,000 pounds of donated food for Temple food pantries.
Twenty-five percent of Bell County residents are food insecure and Temple food pantries exist to help individuals provide nutritional meals to their families.
The food drive — now in its 30th year — will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Donations will be evenly split among pantries of Love of Christ, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and St. Vincent de Paul.
The pantries collectively serve around 2,600 families each month.
The drop-off location for the food drive has moved back to Baylor Scott & White campus and will be set up in Parking Lot 4B west of the former pediatric clinic, an area also known as the sombrero.
Caitlyn West, associate director of the Temple St. Vincent de Paul, said 300 individuals signed up to volunteer at the food drive.
Derrel Thompson, president of Operation Feeding Temple board of directors, said it has taken some time for the group to master all that goes into holding a major food drive.
“I don’t know that we’re a well-oiled machine yet, but we’re getting there,” Thompson said at the Food for Families kickoff breakfast in October.
Operation Feeding Temple exists to assist Temple food pantries in organizing food drives, fundraising, as well as distributing food and funds among local food pantries.
A number of businesses hold internal food drives during the year and then bring the goods to Food for Families food drive, Thompson said.
Lisle Meeker, a member of the Operation Feeding Temple board, is in charge of logistics, Thompson said.
Ken Valka, director of St. Vincent de Paul in Temple, said those involved in the food drive would like to see the two H-E-B trailers on the donation site filled with food.
“We’re really excited about bringing the food drive back to the Baylor Scott & White-Temple campus,” said Tara Stafford, director of community benefits at Baylor Scott & White-Temple.
There are patients who struggle financially each month, and have to decide between having a prescription filled and purchasing groceries, Stafford said. It’s hard to decide to purchase a bag of apples when a bag of chips is much cheaper, she said. These are challenges that people face on a daily basis.
Baylor Scott & White completed a community health needs assessment and the No. 1 need in Bell County is food, Stafford said. Twenty-five percent of Bell County residents are food insecure.
“That’s a staggering number,” she said.
Food for Families has a huge impact on the community, Stafford said.
The hospital and clinics will have drop-off receptacles for the donated food at the hospital entrance and at many of the clinics one week prior to the food drive.
Some non-perishable items that are sought for the food drive include canned meats such as tuna, chili, stew, chicken; canned vegetables; cereals; baby food; peanut butter; dry beans; rice; flour; sugar; corn meal; and pasta sauces.