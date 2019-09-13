Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield made his re-election intentions official Friday by announcing he is running for another term as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1.
“I promised the voters 15 years ago that I would be a full time justice court judge and that I would bring my Christian values and conservative thinking to the court,” Barfield said. “As Temple and Bell County have grown, so has my court. It has been a pleasure working with everyone, and I ask for your vote again.”
Barfield is a member of the Texas Justice Court Judges Association, where he has served many years on the Education Committee. He also has been recognized by the College of Justice Court Judges for his desire to maintain and enhance his judicial skills and for the quality of service he has provided to his constituents.
A Temple native, Barfield graduated from Temple High School in 1971 and Texas A&M University in 1975 with a bachelor of science degree in animal science.
Barfield and his wife of 40 years, Sharon Green Barfield, have three adult children and two granddaughters. He is past president of the Greater Temple Area A&M Club, where he serves on the board. He also currently serves as Area 8 Representative for Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students, which covers 16 Central Texas counties.
He is an active member of the Heidenheimer Church of Christ.