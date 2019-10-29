BELTON — More than 200 improvements costing an estimated $6.6 million are needed across 21 campuses in the Belton Independent School District.
The district is set to begin checking off high priority items. Trustees — in a 6-0 vote, with Secretary Janet Leigh absent — approved a budget amendment to transfer $3.5 million remaining in the 2018-19 budget to a new capital improvement fund.
The laundry list — which the school board approved in a 6-0 decision — ranges from installing air conditioning units in the gyms at Leon Heights and Miller Heights elementary schools to replacing paper towel dispensers.
“The list represents prioritized items across pretty much all of our facilities,” Deputy Superintendent Robert Muller said, explaining that the improvements are ranked on a scale of one to three, with priority one items being the most urgent.
Interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said the list of 223 improvements was assembled after touring all of Belton ISD’s campuses. The list includes estimates for each fix.
Each campus on the list — excluding Charter Oak Elementary, Belton ISD’s newest school — have priority one items, Muller said.
The most urgent improvements cost an estimated $2 million. The next level of fixes costs less than $1 million. The lowest priority items total nearly $3.6 million.
“Two of the campuses — Miller Heights and Southwest — only have priority one items,” he said.
Twenty-two improvements are needed at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive.
The two costliest fixes are painting hallways and classrooms for $75,000 and adding air conditioning to the gym for $50,000. Other improvements include replacing restroom partitions, adding more office space in the school’s front office, and replacing cafeteria furniture.
The Miller Heights improvements are estimated to cost $257,150.
Over at Southwest Elementary, there are nine improvements needed, costing an estimated $177,741.
That includes installing an air conditioner in the school’s gym for $65,000, changing out door frames and adding a new base in a hallway for $28,500 and painting hallways and doors for $25,104.
Battershell suggested at the school board’s committee facilities meeting on Oct. 16 that both campuses eventually be demolished and rebuilt as part of a future voter-approved bond.