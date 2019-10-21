BELTON — A homeless man who didn’t register for more than 30 months in Temple as a sex offender got three years deferred adjudication probation.
Kenneth Wayne Newman, 68, originally from Missouri City, Texas, was sentenced Monday in the Bell County 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
Newman was convicted in April 1978 of the sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
He was required to register every year for the rest of his life. However, he wasn’t registered with Temple Police Department by Feb. 22, 2017, and was never jailed or registered in any other databases, an arrest affidavit said.
Newman’s last known address was the Veteran’s Administration in Temple and maybe Waco, but he didn’t live at either facility. Another address he gave was checked, but he didn’t live there anymore, either, the affidavit said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender database gave an address for Newman in Houston.
Newman’s status with Houston Police Department changed in October 2018.
He was released Sept. 17 from the Bell County Jail after he was granted a $50,000 personal recognizance bond — despite his failure to register as a sex offender with the local law enforcement agency.