BELTON — A Salado woman who stabbed her husband was sentenced Thursday to nine years deferred adjudication probation.
Selena Marie Villarreal first lied to investigators and said she and her husband were attacked Feb. 3 by men they didn’t know between Waco and Temple. She said her husband was stabbed by the attackers.
When her husband talked to a Bell County deputy, at first he repeated his wife’s story.
But then he changed his story of what happened. He said his wife attacked him with a knife. His liver was lacerated and he had surgery to repair it.
The attack didn’t happen where they lived. Instead, it happened at another person’s home. That resident said Villarreal and her husband argued in the laundry room. Then she went into the kitchen, got a knife and went back to the laundry room. After that, the husband came out bleeding from his back.
Villarreal finally confessed she stabbed her husband.
She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Villarreal was sentenced in the 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Temple attorney Michael White defended Villarreal, and Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan was the prosecutor.