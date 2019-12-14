BELTON — Fridays are for fishing.
The dates for the city of Belton’s annual Family, Fishin’ & Fun events are set for Friday, Dec. 20, and Friday, Dec. 27. The activities are sponsored by Belton Parks and Recreation.
Nolan Creek will be stocked with trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and for a limited time, families can fish for free without a license.
Both of the events will be 2-4 p.m. During that time no fishing license is required in the Nolan Creek area between Main Street and the Interstate 35 frontage road.
The city of Belton will have bait available, while supplies last, at a booth at the Landing at Creekside Park, 219 S. East St. behind The Gin at Nolan Creek.
Youths 12 and younger can enter for a chance to win prizes.