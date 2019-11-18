BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court Monday awarded a tax abatement to a local school furniture manufacturer planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse.
CSC Group secured a five-year tax abatement from the county for its proposed $1.75 million warehouse, 209 E. Grove Road. The abatement will start at 90 percent and decline to 20 percent during the term.
“We’re looking to expand in the area. We didn’t know if we wanted to sell. So we worked with the city and decided to stay here,” Todd Mantz, owner of the company, said. “We’re excited about expanding.”
The commissioners also approved a revised tax abatement policy for the county. There were no major revisions.
The commissioners approved both abatement items in separate 4-0 votes, with Bell County Judge David Blackburn absent.
The tax abatement is similar to one the Belton City Council unanimously approved last weekend. That one, though, starts at 90 percent and declines to 50 percent.
“This expansion will allow them to add two employees,” Belton Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said, explaining the company currently has 17 employees. “I think (Mantz is) being conservative in his estimate there.”
The tax abatements will take effect in 2021.
Mantz told the commissioners this would be phase one of a larger project that may include larger warehouses.
“This is a great tool for business retention and expansion in Belton,” Hernandez said.
Between Belton and Bell County abatements, CSC Group will have about $65,000 in taxes abated over the five-year period, City Manager Sam Listi said last week.
“Appreciate the interest in keeping the money local and expanding in Belton,” Commissioner Bill Schumann said.