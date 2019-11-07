A woman who sent photographs of herself to someone on social media filed a complaint Tuesday with Temple Police Department.
That person said those photos were posted to a pornographic website, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
The incident was reported in the 2100 block of Mardean Lane. The case is active, Weems said.
Man allegedly punches security guard
A 56-year-old allegedly punched a security guard Wednesday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The patient, James Lewis Champ Jr., 56, of Temple, reportedly fought with hospital staff, and the security officers had to detain him.
That’s when Champ reportedly punched the guard.
Champ was medically cleared and released to Temple Police officers, who arrested him and took him to the Bell County Jail.