Temple Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday near West Avenue M and South 17th Street.
Officers responded to the call at about 7:55 p.m. and located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, a press release said. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No suspects were immediately identified. This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it is available, the release said.