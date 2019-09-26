Temple’s Ralph Wilson Youth Club was packed Thursday afternoon with both students and adults. Paired up, the students and adults played games, ate and talked together.
They gathered at the youth club for the Wildcat Mentors program’s kickoff event. Students and their adult counterparts rotated through stations in the club while getting to know each other for what will be a partnership for the school year.
The Temple Independent School District program assigns some students from fifth and sixth grades with volunteer mentors.
The goal of the program is to partner students with adult mentors in order to help the students grow and aid them in making good choices in life. Mentors usually try to meet up with their mentees at least a couple times a month to have lunch with them and simply talk, Gill Hollie of the Wildcat Mentors board said.
“At the beginning of the year, we reach out to members of the community ask them, ‘Would you like to be a mentor to a (fifth or sixth) grade boy or girl?’” Hollie said. “What we try and do is try and pair a mentor with a like-minded mentee who have some of the same common interest and likes. We have a lot of success stories.”
Some of the mentors, such as Sharon Morris and Brenda Sirny, have been a part of the program for many years.
Morris, who is now in her seventh year with the program, said that she has seen real growth in her previous mentee throughout the time she had spent with her in the program.
“They do seem to relate to the teachers better and to each other a little bit better when we can talk to them about stuff,” Morris said. “I started about seven or eight years ago now, and I had one little girl that I followed for five years. I love it, they are sweet kids.”
Abi Subramanian, who joined the program after moving to Temple from Cleveland, said that she enjoyed spending time mentoring kids and giving back to the community.
Subramanian’s mentee, sixth-grader Marqueria Anderson, said she has enjoyed her last year in the program and thinks that it has helped some. Students, such as Anderson, are chosen by the schools to participate after getting approval from their parents.
“I like (the program), I like being with my mentor,” Marqueria said. “I get mad easily and (the school) said that they needed someone to calm me down. (The mentorship) kind of helps.”
For other students, such as fifth-grader Briana Franco, this will be their first year in the program. Franco said that she had a good time at Thursday’s kickoff event and is excited for the rest of the year.