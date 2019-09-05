An Austin man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into a Temple motel room and threatened a woman with a knife.
Charles Ray Johnson was taken into custody after officers responded to a domestic dispute call at about 4:12 a.m. Thursday at Knights Inn, 1100 N. General Bruce Drive
The woman told officers that Johnson broke a window and was trying to enter her room with a knife. The woman said Johnson threatened her and she feared for her life.
Johnson was in custody at Bell County Jail, where he faces a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury.