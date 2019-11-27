While many residents are filling their stomachs Thanksgiving Day with rich, decadent food, faithful emergency responders stand ready to jump into burning buildings, use the Jaws of Life to pry open crushed cars or perform CPR or other lifesaving measures.
They spend many holidays and special occasions away from their family and friends — and some forget about them until we need them and what they can do for us.
Unfortunately, crime, medical emergencies and accidents don’t take a holiday.
During Thanksgiving 2018, more than 74,000 citations and warnings were given out by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers made 337 arrests for driving while intoxicated and arrested 244 fugitives. A total of 213 felony arrests were made.
People show appreciation
Although the Temple Police Department doesn’t ask or expect anything special because it’s a regular work shift, many times residents bring in food for the officers — but not just on the holidays.
Seeing that residents are grateful for the hard work they do on a daily basis helps with officer morale, police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Civilian staff also brings food for the officers, too.
As for Temple Fire & Rescue personnel, Central Station is having friends and family join the firefighters for Thanksgiving. That station has the most staffing, spokesman Santos Soto said.
Other stations plan to celebrate with “a good firehouse meal,” and one said he’d eat steak and potatoes — and finish the meal with a pie freshly baked by his wife.
Most firefighters said, above all, it doesn’t matter what they eat or that they’re working. It’s the people around them that make the holiday special, Soto said.