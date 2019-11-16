BELTON — A Native American Celebration drew a lot of children to the front lawn of the Bell County Museum on Saturday.
Kayte Ricketts, museum education coordinator, said they enjoyed the “empowering rocks,” basket weaving and tipi demonstration.
“They get to paint the rocks however they want to, to bring happiness and good luck,” she said. “It’s a celebration of Native American History Month.”
David Sandfer of Temple, a museum volunteer, showed two girls how to grind corn, although he was using salt to keep from making a mess, he said.
“You grind in the center, in a circle,” he told one of them.
Darlene Scott of Temple watched as her granddaughters, Dori, 8, and Kali, 7, gave it a try.
“They loved making the bracelets,’ she said. “They loved painting the rocks. They liked the tipi. But Dori didn’t like the mountain lion claws, because she doesn’t believe in killing anything, not even a bug.”
The girls finished their corn grinding and she led them inside the museum.
Sandfer, who was also helping mark attendance, said more than 100 people came in the first hour. He said his great-grandmother on his mother’s side was French Arcadian and maybe three-quarters Cherokee.
“I met her when I was a child,” he said. “I only knew this little lady in a bed. She spoke heavy French. I don’t know if she spoke English.”
Not too far away, children and adults filled the 18-foot replica tipi. Outside, Eleanor Carter said her husband, Curtis Carter, who was inside talking, does tipi programs for museums, the Boy Scouts and other groups. He researches and builds replica kits of things used by the plains tribes, she said.
“He makes everything,” she said. “He tans hides and makes the bead work. He’s done this since he was in the second grade.”
Last week he was camping in the snow in Colorado, she said, for artists who take pictures and paint from them.
“His big thing is that they are historically correct,” she said.
Inside the tipi, Curtis Carter described the making and use of various objects: a brush made of porcupine quills, a man’s makeup kit, and a kick ball, which is a soft leather bag filled with buffalo hair. It’s for a girls’ game, he said, where the girls try to keep it in the air the longest. He said he made 90 percent of the things on display. He’s done a lot of leather work and has made about 200 bows, but hates doing bead work, he said.
During the 1860s-70s — the era of his specialty — almost all the arrows had metal points, he said. It was more durable than bone and stone points. Some of the tribes even made the points from a piece of tendon in a buffalo’s neck, he said.
They also made glue of buffalo tendon scraps, he said, and he has done that. They had to cook the glue for about 12 hours, he said.
“You could put extra water in the glue and eat it as soup,” he said.
Some of the children grimaced.
“The same stuff makes gelatin,” he said.