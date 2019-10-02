Izzy Wilber, a fifth grade student at Lakewood Elementary, poured herself into research this week.
She sorted through 20 animals. That may sound like a lot, but it was easy for Izzy.
“I like animals a lot so I’ve been going through a lot of animals,” Izzy said.
Her mission? Suggesting a new mascot for her school.
Izzy and hundreds of elementary students across the Belton Independent School District are picking mascots for their campuses. Students will vote for a mascot on Election Day, Nov. 5.
“As our area keeps growing and growing and growing and growing, our district has now decided that we have grown to where we can’t even fit in the buildings anymore, so we opened up a new elementary school, we’re opening up a new middle school and we’re opening a high school,” Erin Prica, Izzy’s teacher, told her students Wednesday morning.
That new secondary campus Prica referred to is Lake Belton High School, which opens next fall. Most Lakewood students will attend the new campus.
“The district and the community already decided upon the Broncos (for Lake Belton High School). But we, as Lakewood students, get to decide what mascot Lakewood gets to be because our two schools are splitting,” Prica explained to her 20 students sitting on a rug with a United States map printed on it.
Prica asked her students for suggestions.
Izzy’s hand shot into the air. Her research came down to this moment. Their mascot, Izzy said, should be the Lakewood Ponies.
“Since most of us are going to be Broncos, I thought it would be cool to go from little then big,” Izzy said. “Ponies seem little. Our mascot for next year seems big and strong.”
Izzy’s idea was one of 20 suggestions Prica jotted down on a notepad. Other mascot suggestions included platypuses, baby wolves, gladiators, leopards, llamas, dragons, beavers and swordfish.
Izzy’s classmate Jullian Brown is a fan of the Harry Potter books. He suggested to Prica that their new mascot be a phoenix, the mythical bird that rises from fire and ashes.
“Because a phoenix’s flames never end and Lakewood will always be strong and it will never end,” Jullian said, explaining his mascot idea.
Student Keller Myers suggested the Crusaders. His mother, he said, works at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“They mean a lot of things to me,” Keller said.
Prica’s class on Friday will narrow those 20 mascot ideas down to one. That final mascot and the other mascot ideas from other classes will head to Lakewood Principal Becky Musil.
Again, the field of mascot candidates will be narrowed. Musil will gather students from across her campus to pick three mascots.
“On Oct. 21, in a few weeks, we will know the top three choices,” Prica said. “Dr. Musil will tell us those top three choices, and then we’re going to vote again. That’s when the fun really begins.”
Students will have a week to campaign for their favorite mascot ahead of Election Day.
“They can even do this like a real campaign, and they can make signs,” Musil said to Prica’s students.
Prica reminded her students that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“When you guys go to the middle school, we’re going to have new students come in and we’re going to be the Lakewood da-da-da,” the fifth grade teacher said, using sounds to keep the school’s future mascot ambiguous. “And then in 10 years from now they’re going to be the Lakewood da-da-da.”
That point wasn’t lost on Katelyn Sullivan.
“It’s kind of a big deal. This thing will be stuck with this school forever,” Katelyn said. “It’s cool that someone will be naming something that’s really big that will stay forever.”