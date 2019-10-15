Teachers, administrators, students and family celebrated Bonham Middle School’s 50th anniversary in the Temple Independent School District on Tuesday evening.
Guests were greeted by Bonham cheerleaders as they headed into the gymnasium and a musical performance by the school’s band followed. The celebration provided an opportunity for Bonham Middle School Principal Sandra Atmar and former principals to speak on their experiences, and the successes that have come through the 50-year-old TISD campus.
Julie Popelka, a former Bonham librarian, penned a letter to those in attendance. She noted how gas was 35 cents to the gallon, how a postage stamp was just six cents and how the first Americans stepped foot on the moon in 1969 — the same year the school opened at 4600 Midway Drive.
The campus — with the Bulldogs as the mascot — opened its doors to seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders as Bonham Junior High School, and its name was selected in honor of James Butler Bonham, a defender of the Alamo. It ultimately transitioned to its current state as a middle school after its first few years in service.
At its inception, the campus was about half the size that is now. It had just two wings, which were shorter than they are now. But Popelka emphasized how there was something special about Bonham that made it preferable over both Travis and Lamar middle schools.
It had air conditioning!
But Bonham has more to offer than just the pleasure of air conditioning. It’s been a consistent educational institution, as both its campus and student body has grown in size.
The school’s motto is “Hard work pays off” and a former employee can attest to that. Popelka provided an anecdote about former custodian Robert Glinski, detailing his interest in the students’ classroom activities.
“One day he came in and saw some of the displayed poems that the students had written, and mentioned that he wrote poetry,” Popelka said in her letter. “I asked him if he had ever written about being a custodian, and the following morning, I found a handwritten poem on my desk titled, ‘The Janitor.’ Working two jobs, Robert managed to put himself through college and became a teacher in Waco. He became Teacher of the Year for the Waco Independent School District, and eventually an administrator.”
The celebration included speeches and videos by former administrators Thomas Cox, the school’s first principal; John Hancock; Judy Hundley; Bill Lawson; and Jason Mayo, the current principal of Temple High School.
The anniversary event also featured a drone and robotics demonstration from Richard Johnson, the technology teacher and instructor of the robotics club at Bonham.
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is happy that Bonham’s traditions and spirit are continuing to this day.
“I think today was a great celebration because you had a chance to see those who built the tradition at Bonham as well as those who are continuing the tradition,” Ott said. “Bonham has a rich history, and it’s certainly worth preserving and continuing its traditions with both the students and the staff.”
Popelka’s thoughts were consistent with Ott’s.
“Today, when I visit Bonham, I see students who can navigate on cellphones and computers at the speed of light,” Popelka said. “… Who are familiar with social media, e-books and the internet — whose clothing and hairstyles have changed over the years.
“But mostly, when I see their faces, I see kids. Just kids. That has not changed.”