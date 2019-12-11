Tessa Vaculin, 12, loves when the stage lights hit her eyes.
“It’s one thing to know how to recite lines but it’s another to go on stage, remember them and do it with character,” the seventh-grader said. “But once we were on stage and had the spotlights shining in our faces ... everything just felt right.”
Vaculin and the rest of her cast from Cameron Junior High School won the District 19-3A One-Act Play on Dec. 4 for their performance of “Louder! I Can’t Hear You!” at the Yoe Performing Arts Center. The play, which runs around 25 minutes, was the shortest performance at the contest.
“The play is about a mom who wins a major award and gets very excited to tell her family … but her family is so worried about themselves that they hardly even acknowledge she has received anything,” said director Jonathan McHaney, who also teaches at Yoe High School. “She can’t stand the way her family treats her … and at the end she has to confront her family in this really funny way and points out all of their flaws.”
Vaculin was recognized as an honorable mention for all-star cast, while three of her classmates received similar honors. Samara Garrett was recognized as the contest’s best performer, Jase Lasher received all-star cast recognition and Kevin Sprinkles Jr. was awarded for outstanding tech.
“It really feels good when you get mentioned for that,” Vaculin said. “We definitely stepped up because you could just feel that everybody had the right part in this one. This is what we’ve been working hard for.”
McHaney was proud with the professionalism his cast members displayed when recognized.
“They’re excited but they’re not jumping and I love that about them,” McHaney said. “They’re very professional and disciplined little group.”
Since Cameron Junior High doesn’t have a scheduled theater class, students have been meeting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. — 55 minutes prior to the start of first period.
“We had three months of 7 a.m. rehearsals where the cast had to be there multiple days of the week,” McHaney said. “As as we got closer to the show, we had hour-long rehearsals in the evening on the stage, which most of them had never been on before.”
Vaculin noted how this scheduling forced the cast and crew to work incredibly hard.
“We had been working since August just so we can catch up with those people who had classes … you definitely have to work for something you don’t have,” Vaculin said.
But McHaney’s group of students is a talented bunch, who handled the extra workload exceptionally well, he said. Of his six performers, five also have experience participating in theater at the Milam Community Theater.