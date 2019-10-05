The Salvation Army of Bell County will hold a dinner to raise funds for the agency’s Temple and Killeen locations.
The annual 2019 Doing the Most Good Dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd in Temple. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be longtime educator, author and international speaker Riney Jordan of Clifton. Jordan served in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in both classroom and administrative roles. He writes a monthly column for Texas School Business magazine. His talks have been described as “heartwarming stories filled with humor,” according to a news release.
Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. has offered to match every dollar donated by community members and businesses up to $200,000.
The Salvation Army of Bell County serves individuals and families in need at facilities in Temple and Killeen. The international faith-based nonprofit provides emergency disaster relief and humanitarian services in than 130 countries.
The McLane Center of Hope in Temple includes a men’s, a women’s and a family shelter. Three meals plus two snacks are provided daily. Clients have access to laundry facilities, a computer lab and a library plus transportation assistance. Case management is provided for all clients.
The Salvation Army said sponsoring a client for one day in the entire rehousing program for one bed, including all regular services, is $50.
A donation of $10 per day will cover the cost of food for one client, as well as food for community members needing assistance from the food pantry. A donation of $20 daily provides case management for one client and the McLane Center of Hope Rehousing Program. A donation of $4,500 will cover the cost of one client for a 90-day stay, the release said.
Fifteen beds per day are reserved for veterans. Every Friday, a community meal is served at 5:30 p.m., and the community food pantry is open five days per week.
The Salvation Army also provides rental and utility assistance when funds are available, and a rehousing program for shelter and outreach clients. The McLane Center of Hope also facilitates the local Angel Tree Christmas Program.