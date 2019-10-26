Bobby Ott was on a mission one recent Friday morning.
The Temple Independent School District superintendent walked around the perimeter of the Temple High School Gymnasium as students excitedly prepared for their pep rally.
He passed Willy the Wildcat and patted him on the back as he danced to a melody of songs.
“You’re doing a great job, Willy,” Ott said.
The football team streamed into the gym. Ott greeted each player with a hearty handshake and a quick hug.
But there was one student he wanted to see: junior Isaiah Fach, the Wildcats’ starting defensive lineman who tore a knee ligament during a recent game against Killeen High School.
The entire lineup was in the gym. Fach was nowhere to be seen.
Ott snuck through the back doors. There Fach was, standing on crutches in the back corridor of the gym. They chatted for a moment.
“An unfortunate situation, but you’ll be fine,” Ott said, encouraging the Temple High junior that he’ll be able to play football again soon.
“Yes sir,” Fach said, nodding his head in agreement and flashing a grin to the superintendent.
Ott is more than a year into what he calls his first and last superintendency. He has spent his time leading the district building relationships with students — like Fach — teachers, administrators and other community leaders.
These interactions aren’t just for show. They are an example of how Ott wants people in Temple ISD to act and are a measure of his success as superintendent.
“Students always come up to him and talk to him,” school board President Dan Posey said. “They know him. They see him. He’s not just a remote figure. He’s been on campus a number of times. They know him personally. That’s genuine.”
‘An excellent job’
Ott took over as Temple ISD superintendent on July 2, 2018. He succeeded Robin Battershell — now the interim superintendent of the neighboring Belton ISD.
Battershell — who retired from Temple ISD in June 2018 — brought Ott to the district in 2012 when an assistant superintendent position opened. She said she always hires assistant superintendents who can be superintendents.
“When the assistant superintendent of curriculum came open in 2012, I was looking for a power player, someone who could provide a curricular process for Temple ISD,” Battershell said. “I called Dr. Ott figuring that I didn’t have a chance of landing this big fish. I was lucky, I caught the big fish. We had a gentleman’s agreement that he would stay at least three years. Then he, like I, fell in love with Temple ISD and its students.”
Ott stayed in that role for six years until he came out on top of a field of more than 70 applicants seeking to be the district’s next superintendent. The board approved his hiring unanimously.
“Dr. Ott has done an excellent job for the Temple Independent School District,” Posey said. “The vision, mission and strategy he laid out for the board when we interviewed him is what he’s carried out. He’s done exactly what he said he was going to do and with great success.”
Ott received high marks on his first performance review in January. His highest grade was in communication.
That was something he highlighted when the school board interviewed for his job. Ott, Posey recalled, wanted to increase Temple ISD’s visibility in the community and improve the district’s marketing strategy.
“He was going to ramp up the communication from the district via social media, via interactions with the press. He has basically revamped the communications office and team,” the school board president said, referring to the district’s two-person communications team of Christine Parks and Christian Hernandez, a former Telegram education reporter.
Ott sets the example and follows it. The superintendent is a prolific tweeter. He’s always armed with an iPhone, ready to take a photo, type a tweet and send it at a moment’s notice.
Ott’s predecessor had no doubt that he would be a successful superintendent.
“He has brought in more communication with the community, has worked with the board in preparing for the future through land purchases, has continued remodeling TISD buildings, and has brought renewed energy and enthusiasm to the district,” Battershell said.
Measuring success
Ott is honest in not knowing how he should measure his own success.
“If you’re asking me how I would measure the success, I don’t know how I would measure myself,” he said, steering his white Chevy Malibu south on Scott & White Boulevard. “I think I rely on other people to tell me how I’m doing.
He offered three indicators of a successful superintendent.
Ott listed students first.
“Every year they’re improving and being successful,” Ott said. “I think that would be a mark of a good superintendent that there are opportunities for students to do that — and that’s all students.”
So far, it appears Ott is meeting that standard. Temple ISD earned a B in its 2019 accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, a letter grade improvement from a C last year.
“That was a whole lot of work on behalf of everyone in the district to do that, and he was leading the effort,” Posey said.
On the staff front, Ott described a successful superintendent as needing to ensure they are well provisioned to do their jobs, well cared for and — most importantly — supported.
One way the district has taken care of its staff is salary increases for all employees. Ott announced the pay boost in August. Teachers are earning an additional $3,000 to $5,725 this school year.
Beyond raises, Ott routinely gives staff tokens of appreciation. Long-tenured employees might receive a Wildcat paw pin for their name badge. Ott and other senior-level administrators have started giving out “Spot On Awards” to staff who go above and beyond their duties.
“Then, for the community, that they’re proud of their school district, and they’re confident in how well they plan and what type of experience they are providing to students,” Ott said.
New challenge coming
Ott is three months into his second year leading Temple ISD. His sophomore year, he said, will be focused on an issue that no superintendent here since the 1990s has had to deal with — growth.
The district is planning an elementary school and middle school on a 47-acre tract near the intersection of Old Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road. Two subdivisions with a combined 642 lots are planned near the site.
Temple ISD currently has an enrollment of 8,703 students. That number is expected to grow to more than 10,000 in less than a decade, according to population projections from Templeton Demographics.
Infrastructure already is being drafted around the school district’s future campus and the proposed subdivisions. The Temple City Council recently approved a nearly $1.5 million agreement to extend the city’s sewer lines to the area.
The two proposed neighborhoods — the 312-lot Hillside Village subdivision and the 332-lot unnamed housing development — are just the tip of the housing boom coming in Temple ISD.
There are nine subdivisions under construction or planned in the district — seven of them are in southeast Temple.
‘It’s just different here’
Ott may not have graduated from Temple High School, but he certainly bleeds blue. His dedication to the district is on display every day.
It’s why the lights in his first floor corner office at the administration building are on at 6 a.m. every morning. He’s in there checking off his more routine administrative duties so he can spend time in schools with students and staff.
“He’s not an administrator who sits behind his desk — he’s out everywhere,” Posey said. “He’s constantly going to all of the campuses.”
Ott was born in Killeen ISD, attended Copperas Cove ISD schools, and, eventually, worked as a deputy superintendent for both districts.
But Temple ISD is different.
“I’ve never felt the way about a school district like this one,” Ott said. “It’s just different here. I don’t know how to explain it.”