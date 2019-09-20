A mentally distressed man was the subject of a search by multiple law enforcement agencies Friday.
The search originated in Morgan’s Point Resort and the surrounding area, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The man was found by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Christoff confirmed.
The white man, who hasn’t been identified, was armed with a revolver and his safety was a concern, according to Christoff. He has black hair, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is wearing a military uniform. He was last seen driving a black Ford Ranger with California license plates.
Temple Police Department was called at about 2 p.m. because the man showed signs of mental distress.
The search involved Temple Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department and McLennan County, Christoff said.