BELTON — Community members this week will sound off on the qualities they want in Belton Independent School District’s next superintendent.

School board members appointed more than 60 people to participate in two focus group meetings slated for Wednesday and Thursday. Lawyer David Thompson and Mike Moses, a former Texas Education commissioner, will facilitate the discussions. They work for Thompson & Horton LLP — the firm searching for the district’s next leader.

The focus group meetings will be closed to other members of the public — including the school board and news media. Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said it will allow for a more frank and honest discussion among the board appointees.

“I really like the idea that they’re just pushing us out of the process and giving the focus group an opportunity to speak their mind,” board President Suzanne McDonald said.

Thompson and Moses will meet with media Thursday afternoon to discuss what Belton ISD community members told them. McDonald added the search firm will brief the school board on the focus group findings at their next meeting.

“It’s not a closed process. It’s very much open. It’s just for that particular moment Wednesday and Thursday. It gives them an opportunity for some one on one,” McDonald said.

When the school board hired the search firm in late September, Thompson and Moses explained the focus group process.

“Don’t let press come. We want people to have an unfettered opportunity to say what they want without attribution,” Thompson said.

The focus group members include Tony Adams, sports editor for the Belton Journal. Cox said he would attend the meeting as a community member, not a journalist.

Cox pointed out the rest of the Belton ISD community can have their voices heard through an online survey that will be available Friday.

“Beginning on Friday through Nov. 15 through our website, we’re going to run a community survey that anyone can submit answers through,” she said.

The dozens of people participating in the focus groups, McDonald said, represent a mixed bag of people from the community.

“I think we’re going to be well represented,” the school board president said.

Several city of Belton officials will participate. They are Mayor Marion Grayson; Councilman Dan Kirkley; City Manager Sam Listi; Gene Ellis, the police chief and assistant city manager; and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Stephanie O’Banion, who works as president of the United Way of Central Texas.

No city of Temple officials are participating.

“I am hopeful the next leader of BISD will continue Dr. Kincannon’s legacy of building strong community partnerships,” Ellis said, referring to Susan Kincannon, the former Belton ISD superintendent who now leads Waco ISD.

At least two former school board members also are participating: Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger and Bell County Expo Center Executive Director Tim Stephens.

Other notable focus group participants include Charter Oak Elementary Principal Jennifer Conner, South Belton Middle School Principal Kevin Taylor, former North Belton Middle School Principal Joe Brown and Andy Davis, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Belton.

At least eight focus group members live in Temple or have a connection to Temple. At least one person participating lives in Morgan’s Point Resort.

The school board anticipates having the new Belton ISD superintendent on duty by mid-March. The application period for the job closes Dec. 2, and the board will identify candidates for interviews in mid-December.

COMMUNITY MEMBERS

The Belton school board appointed more than 60 community members to participate in focus groups to gather their opinions on what they want in the district’s next superintendent.

The appointees are:

Mario Bronson

Todd Smith

Sandra Russell

Rick O’Banon

Shauna Seale

Shelley Kukulski

Kevin Taylor

Erica Stoneburner

Paige Tucek

Munirah Tarver

Sheryl Tormey

Sam Listi

Joe Brown

Tammie Baggerly

Connie Olsen

Jennifer Erskine

Kathy Petersen

Jeff Buuck

Randy Pittenger

Amy Jimenez

Jennifer Poff

Jennifer Ramirez

Jonah Jimenez

Regina Cox

Marion Grayson

Rebecca Vaughn

Dave Jarratt

Sharon Schlaefer

Chris Woodrow

Amanda Necessary

Tim Stephens

Nate Navarro

Juanita Billingsley

Danny Dossman

Jared Bryan

Candice Cartwright

Alycia Digby

Mark Fitzwater

Jennifer Conner

Madison Jones

McKenna Maddox

Carol Farek

Cheyenne Vansa

Gene Ellis

Tony Adams

Rebecca Kasner

Dave Jeffreys

Lisa Furney

Kris Ward

Juli Bryan

Marvin Bell

Brad Hobbs

Julee Manley

Emma‐Le Olson

Nick Wagner

Doug Taylor

Candace Cohagan

Dan Kirkley

Stephanie O’Banion

Stephanie Covington

Frank Turner

Andy Davis

