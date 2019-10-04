BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Bruceville Baptist Church was burglarized again Thursday night after previously being broken into Sunday or Monday night.
Church Pastor Mickey Fugitt talked Friday about the nuisance the two break-ins have been.
The entire church was ransacked both times, and every drawer and cabinet was opened in every room. Things were strewn everywhere, Fugitt said.
The little bit of money taken — about $100 the first time — wasn’t as disturbing as the fact things were messed up, according to Fugitt.
Fugitt believes whoever broke in was probably looking for money to buy drugs.
However, he said what the burglar took was Sunday’s offering money and, because it’s a small church and congregation, there’s never much money.
Also taken were some checks, and someone tried to cash one of the checks. That effort was unsuccessful because it was discovered, Fugitt said.