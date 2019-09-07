Soap maker, basket weaver, yarn spinner and horseshoe farrier. Just like the old days.
That was the idea Saturday for Homespun Family History Day at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Jordan Kinsler, museum development assistant, said the museum wanted to bring back a little history from an educational standpoint. Everything was hands-on for the children, except for the farrier, who for all that was the most popular, she said.
Set up with his trailer outside, John Bolin of Temple hammered, bent and poked nail holes in horseshoes made from steel bar stock. He heated them in a 2,000-degree forge and cooled them by tossing them into a bucket of water. Then he filed down the edges on an electric grinding wheel.
Horseshoes are definitely not one size fits all, Bolin said. “Every horse is unique,” he said.
He’s been shoeing horses since 1992, full time for the last eight years.
“This is what I do,” Bolin said. “I enjoy it quite a bit. It’s a lot of work. I probably wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like it.”
He said there are a bunch of farriers around, probably eight or 10 full time here in Bell County.
Karin Waggoner of Temple looked on with her grandchildren, Triston, 10, and Emma, 11. Waggoner doesn’t have any horses right now.
“I sold my last one when my husband died 10 years ago,” she said. “We’re looking for a horse for them,” she said of her grandchildren. “We would be keeping it at my place.”
Brent and Patricia Williams dropped by to watch. Brent said it was interesting because he was a blacksmith in Chicago for about a year. That didn’t include horseshoes, but they had forges and made crowbars, C-clamps and other things, he said.
Meanwhile, back inside the museum, Laura Winckel of Harker Heights displayed old quilts and quilting materials.
“This shows how they used to make them by hand,” she said. “It teaches them history. Kids are very curious about how people made quilts in the old days. When I finish these quilts I feel I’m saving some of our history.”
The old unfinished quilts she had were found in attics, garages and closets when loved ones passed away, she said. They date all the way from the late 1800s to the 1980s, she said.
“If they’re treated right and sewn together well, they’ll last a long time,” she said. “The oldest quilt that I know of is in a museum in England and it’s 500 years old.”
Children and adults watched the operation of a weaving loom and spinning wheel. Sarah Dauro of Belton said weaving is making a comeback. New looms are smaller and easier to use, she said. Her Handmade Saori Weaving Studio in Belton is one of about 15 studios in the U.S. that is certified to teach Saori, a Japanese method of weaving, she said.
She sat at the spinning wheel, and used wool to make and wind thread. Weaving is easily learned even by five-year-olds, she said. For spinning, it takes 15 minutes a day for 30 days “before you start knowing how to do it,” she said.