Several Veterans Day events and specials will be going on this weekend through Monday to celebrate the area’s local veteran population.
The Moffat Cemetery Association, along with Temple Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No 1820, will host a Veterans Day event at the Moffat Cemetery Pavilion today.
The Veterans Memorial Ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, and is open to all those in the community who wish to help honor local veterans. During the event, the VFW Post will have speakers along with refreshments.
In Temple, the American Legion Post No. 133 will have a Veteran’s Day program on Monday. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the post, 1300 S. 25th St.
Speaking at the event will be Col. Robert Howe, who commands the first medical brigade at Fort Hood.
Following the speech by Howe, the post will be pinning 43 Vietnam veterans to honor their service.
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Coffee event from 8:30-10 a.m. Monday at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
The Garden Estates of Temple will also be hosting an event to honor local veterans from 2-4 p.m. Monday, serving refreshments to those interested. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to call and RSVP at 254-770-1017.
Due to weather concerns, a Veteran’s Day charity golf scramble at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple will now be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Those interested in signing up for the event, which will cost $100 per person, will need to email charitygolf19@gmail.com
Belton
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be hosting their annual Military Appreciation Day during their final home football game on Saturday.
Soldiers coming to the event will be able to enjoy free admission, hot dogs and drinks for their whole family. Other tributes will be planned during the event, including a static display of army vehicles from the 1st Calvary Division Sustainment Brigade.
This will also be the first year that the university will be putting on a mass enlistment and reenlistment ceremony, which will see current and new soldiers renew their commitment to the army.
Kickoff for the game, between the Crusaders and Texas Lutheran University, will be at 1 p.m.
Salado
The Salado School Alumni Association and Henry T. Waskow Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4008 in Belton will be hosting a dedication ceremony of the Salado Veterans Memorial on Monday.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with speaker Dan Post, executive director of the Texas VFW Foundation.
Holland
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will be attending a Veterans Day celebration Monday in Holland at the Holland High School gym.
The event will start at 1:15 p.m. with refreshments for veterans and their families, followed by a recognition ceremony.
Killeen
The Veterans Day Parade in Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Monday, with lineup beginning at 8 a.m. Prior to the parade, there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:45 a.m.
The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street down Avenue D to Eighth Street, Eighth to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C.
Retired Army Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor will serve as grand marshal. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
Restaurants
The following restaurants will be providing deals for veterans, with most requiring some form of proof of service for the deals. Those interested in taking advantage of these deals are encouraged to call their local restaurant prior to dining.
Pluckers Wing Bar: Free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day at all locations. With a valid military ID, guests can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and a non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers’ extensive menu (up to $15) when dining at the restaurant.
Denny’s: The Denny’s location at 1108 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen will be offering an Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active duty service members and veterans. Must show a military ID or DD-214 as proof of service.
Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veteran’s Day at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details: www.chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.
Golden Corral: Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more details visit the Golden Corral website at Golden Corral.
Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day. Visit the Red Robin website for details.
Grub Burger: Veterans and active military members can get a free meal at a Grub Burger Bar location for Veterans Day. Visit the Grub Burger website for details.
IHOP: All active duty and retired veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Visit the IHOP website for details. IHOP.
Fogo De Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel receive discounts on Nov. 11, which includes 50% towards their meal at Fogo De Chao. In addition, up to three of their guests enjoy 10% off. Visit the Fogo-De-Chao website for details.
Texas Road House: All veterans — including all active, retired or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
TGI Fridays: Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.
Subway: Military veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on Nov. 11 at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
Outback: Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11 and 20 percent off their check Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
BJs Restaurant Brewhouse: military and veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr Pepper beverage. Call your local BJs Restaurant Brewhouse for details or visit BJs.
Houlihan’s: All military members — both active-duty and veterans — will receive a free and complimentary meal on Veterans Day. Guests must come with proof of duty by an I.D., photo in uniform, earning receipt or any other form of proof. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar: Veterans, families and active service members receive free meals at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call ahead to your local Bombshell’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals.
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military members with proof of service have an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide. Please call ahead to your local California Pizza Kitchen if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meal.
Cici’s Pizza: All active duty or retired military with a valid military ID are being offered a free pizza buffet. Please call ahead to your local Cicis Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Cotton Patch Cafe: All veterans and active military members are being offered a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with a drink. Please call ahead to your local Cotton patch café if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will enjoy 20 percent off. Please call ahead to your local Joe’s Crab Shack if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call ahead to your local Little Caesars Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free American Roadhouse Meal on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to your local Logan’s Roadhouse if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Menchie’s: Veterans, military service men and women with valid proof of service will receive a free frozen yogurt. Please call ahead to your local Menchie’s if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.
Other discounts
Texas state parks will be waiving all entrance fees for visitors on Sunday, Nov. 10 as part of their honoring Veterans state wide, though those looking to stay the night still must pay. Parks will be hosting programs throughout the day, such as guided hikes and bird walks.
Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.
Sport Clips: Some locations will be offering free haircuts. Visit the Sports Clips website for details.
SmartStyle Hair Salons: Current or former military members and veterans are being offered a 10 percent discount off any services and professional products. Please show proof of service to receive this special discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.
The Home Depot: Veterans are being offered a 10 percent military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit the Home Depot website for details.
Walgreens: Nov. 8-11, 20 percent off for military, veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for details.
Rack Room Shoes: United States military and families with a valid ID receive 10 percent off entire purchase. In store only. Visit the Rack Room website for details at Rack Room.
Dollar General: Veterans and families receive an 11 percent discount on qualifying items in store and online. See website for details.
Living Spaces: For every purchase of a select Revive product, Living Spaces will donate a mattress to a veteran. Qualifying Revive products range from select mattresses to adjustable bases. Learn more at Living Spaces.
Academy Sports & Outdoors: Offering 10 percent off purchases now through Nov. 11 with valid ID for veterans, active-duty troops and first responders
La Quinta: Veterans and their families who book and stay at La Quinta hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of the 15 percent off military discount on Veterans Day. Visit the La Quinta website to book.