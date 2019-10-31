KILLEEN — Five Texas A&M University-Central Texas students were recently honored at the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice regional conference in Houston.
The students worked for a year, selling sponsorships to raise funds they needed to cover their travel expenses to the Houston conference that was held Oct. 16-18.
Undergraduate students Carlos Bourne of Killeen, Stephanie Polovina of Burnet, Kathleen Ramillano-Curtis of Temple, Arial Robison of Harker Heights, and graduate student Tobias Hitz of Killeen didn’t come up short, either.
Not only did they raise almost $3,000, they returned to A&M-Central Texas with an armful of awards.
Dr. Tammy Bracewell, College of Arts and Science and criminal justice assistant professor, accompanied the group to the conference excited for the recognition her students had earned.
“The conference includes colleges and universities from Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas,” Bracewell said. “It’s tough competition and they worked hard to get ready.
“They raised money to get there, but more importantly, they studied and prepared to be ready to win once they got there. They placed second in the quiz bowl, first and third place in the undergraduate research paper competition, and third place in the graduate research paper competition.”
The school’s Criminal Justice Program was recognized this year, winning high marks with U.S. News & World Report ranking the online graduate program No. 22 and The Best Schools.com ranking the online undergraduate program No. 12 in the nation.