KILLEEN — Anthony Martinez, founder and president of the Killeen-based American Veterans Mission will be the guest speaker Friday at a meeting of the Central Texas chapter of the Military Officer Association of America.
The meeting will start with sign in at 11:30 a.m. at the Shilo Inn, 3701 S. W.S. Young Ave., Killeen.
“We are excited to have Mr. Martinez speak at our monthly meeting. American Veterans Mission was a partner during our recent CENTEX MOAA Golf Tournament and we are excited to have Mr. Martinez provide an overview of American Veterans Mission to our members” Dewitt Mayfield, president of the local MOAA chapter, said in a news release.
Martinez founded AMV to bring veterans and non-veterans together and partner with local community organizations and initiatives for the purpose of bringing about positive change in the community. Martinez is a retired officer of the U.S. Army, and served three tours to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one tour to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.