LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A community center that hosted many joyous occasions, past and present, was damaged Thursday — probably by juveniles.
The Bliss Community Center at 109 N. Evans St. in Little River-Academy was ransacked and damaged, Mayor Drew Lanham said Friday.
Lanham received a call from a deputy with Bell County Sheriff’s Department who said he caught two juveniles coming out of the building.
When he went inside the kitchen area, the deputy found the drawers were pulled out and stacked on top of the stove. The burners were red hot.
“It sounds like attempted arson to me,” Lanham said.
The stove and refrigerator were both damaged, as were light fixtures. In addition, fire extinguishers were sprayed everywhere and two cases of 8-foot fluorescent bulbs were taken out of the closet and broken all over the floor, according to Lanham.
He believed the juveniles were ages 10 and 11, but didn’t know if any other children were involved, Lanham said. He did say the two children were from Little River-Academy.
“I think they should have charges filed against them because we can’t let this happen again,” Lanham said.
Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz didn’t give any ages for the juveniles, but did say two were believed to be connected with the destructive damage.
The incident is still under investigation, Cruz said.
No damage estimate was available Friday, according to Lanham, but the insurance company was notified.
The building has been used for graduation parties, weddings, receptions, reunions and baby showers, he said.
“It will get cleaned up,” Lanham said.