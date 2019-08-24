How good do you think you would look if you selected your outfit for the day in a pitch-black room? Chances are you won’t start any fashion trends, because you selected a purple stretchy top for a skirt and something unidentifiable in plaid as the blouse.
It’s a challenge and that’s the whole point of the annual Come Walk in My Shoes event, which is sponsored by the VIP Support Group in Temple and HOCTIL, Heart of Central Texas Independent Living.
This is the 22nd year for Come Walk in My Shoes. Activities planned will provide sighted people with examples of the day-to-day experiences of the visually impaired.
Come Walk in My Shoes will be 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12 in the third-floor McLane Room of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants may come and go.
Participants will be blindfolded and will learn about mobility using a guide dog, a sighted guide and using a white cane.
Not to worry: there will be a guide by your side the entire time. The guide will help participants get seated at the different stations and make sure they don’t fall if they get disoriented while making their way from one challenge station to another.
Participants will learn about Braille and the touch Braille devices available to the visually impaired.
“There’s always new technology to learn about,” said Deanna DeGraaff, founder of Temple’s VIP.
HOCTIL will bring its cool tools for people to try out, she said.
There’s an eating station at which you are given a small sampling of food to eat. A bib is provided, as are lots of napkins.
Counting change is one of the tasks. How can denominations be determined when handed a stack of bills.
Fitting different-shaped items into matching slots can be tricky.
Those who attend will experience the daily life of someone with visual impairment. They will learn about talking clocks and self-preservation.
There also will be children’s activities.
“You’re never too young to change your perception about people who are blind,” DeGraaff said.
The Breakfast Lions Club will provide low-vision testing. The HOP will be available to talk about the services it offers to the blind.
New this year is a musical challenge presented by musician Sheryl Goodnight, who is bringing a keyboard and will be working with the visually impaired.
“This is a great event, it’s challenging, educational and fun,” said Peggy Cosner, with HOCTIL.
For information, call DeGraaff at 254-778-5073.