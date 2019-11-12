BELTON — The city of Belton rescinded its voluntary water restrictions Tuesday afternoon.
The city called for a Stage 1 drought conditions on Aug. 19. It was triggered after Belton’s water in elevated storage tanks did not refill to 80 percent of capacity.
City spokesman Paul Romer said, in a news release, that the restrictions were placed because of low water pressure.
There are three triggers for Stage 1 drought conditions: the Brazos River Authority enters into a drought watch; daily water demand exceeds 6.45 million gallons for three consecutive days or 7.31 million gallons in one day; and total treated water in elevated water tanks does not refill above 80 percent of capacity.
Romer said Belton currently does not meet any of those triggers.