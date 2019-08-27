CAMERON — A Milam County fugitive was captured Sunday night at Buc-ee’s in Temple.
Chad Lee Bankston, 42, of Hutto, was wanted for multiple theft and burglary charges out of Milam County, according to a news release.
After his capture, more than $100,000 worth of stolen equipment from a property on Cowen Street in Thorndale was located. More stolen property from a Milam County burglary was found in a Cadillac SUV Bankston was towing before his capture, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Bankston previously told a woman, Jennifer Adele Blye, he was “not going to jail” and planned to “shoot it out” with law enforcement officers if they tried to arrest him.
A Crime Stoppers post warned people not to try to apprehend Bankston and told them to call law enforcement agencies.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was at Buc-ee’s and recognized Bankston from photos circulated to local law enforcement agencies. Bankston walked out of the store and went to a U-Haul truck that towed the Cadillac. The trooper and other officers at the location tried to arrest Bankston, but he ran from the parking lot.
After a brief chase across Interstate 35, Bankston was captured and taken to the Bell County Jail, according to White.
Bankston previously stole vehicles and heavy equipment, according to Crime Stoppers.
Bankston was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held in lieu of bonds that total $152,500. He faces more charges in connection with his conduct Sunday night, White said.
His jail booking photo showed several abrasions on his forehead and nose, as well as several bandages on his face.
He is already charged with burglary of a habitation, two counts of burglary of a building, two counts of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and evading arrest or detention. Also listed are four third-degree felony holds placed on Bankston by the DPS, jail records showed.
Blye, 34, of Elgin, is a known associate of Bankston, and the 34-year-old woman was already arrested on two counts of burglary of a building and three counts of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.