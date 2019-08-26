Temple Police Department is looking for a vehicle and suspect that may be common threads in a string of motor vehicle burglaries.
Investigators are looking for a black Buick Lacrosse between 2005 and 2008 and a man seen as an occupant of the vehicle that was at each Aug. 13 burglary, spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
The vehicle burglaries all happened between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Gold’s Gym, 4501 S. General Bruce Drive, where three vehicles were burglarized; one vehicle at McLane Co., 2828 Industrial Blvd.; and one at Planet Fitness, 3111 S. 31st St.
Stolen were cash, bank/debit cards, a smart phone and personal forms of identification. The debit cards were also used to make fraudulent purchases, Christoff said.
If anyone has further information, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers.com; through the P3tips App; or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).