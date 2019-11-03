A 65-year-old man reportedly was injured by a woman who was moving out of his home.
Amanda Nicole Johnson, 40, of Temple was arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to the elderly with the intent of causing bodily injury — a third-degree felony.
Temple Police officers were sent to the 100 block of South 16th Street, where they talked to the man. He said he’d had an altercation with Johnson that turned physical. The victim had minor injuries, and EMS was called to the scene, Police spokesman Christopher Christoff said Friday.
Officers found Johnson walking near 14th Street, and she reportedly matched the description the victim gave. Johnson was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
An arrest affidavit gave additional details about Johnson’s arrest.
Johnson reportedly hit and kicked the victim, and the officer saw the man bled from two places on his head.
When Johnson was located, the victim told an officer she was staying with the man. The “altercation” began while she threw her things out of his house, the affidavit said.
The victim identified Johnson as the woman he knew as Misty, the affidavit said.
Johnson’s bond Friday was set at $30,000.