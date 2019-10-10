Killeen Police are asking residents to stay away from the scene of a reported shooting this morning near an apartment complex in central Killeen.
"Officers are currently working an active scene at 600 W. Hallmark Avenue. We ask citizens to stay away from the area and to find alternate driving routes," Killeen Police Department posted on its Facebook page at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
Some media outlets have said a shooting occurred at the scene earlier this morning.
FME News Service will update this story as more information becomes available.