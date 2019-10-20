Armstrong Community Center — a two-story red brick building southeast of Belton on Armstrong Road — celebrated its 100th Halloween Carnival on Saturday night.
It was the Armstrong School from about 1918-1958, said Clint Young, president of the Armstrong Community Improvement Association. Area residents don’t know exactly when the carnival started, he said, but in view of the school’s age, they think this is the 100th year.
His wife, Lori Young, and daughter, Tiffany Young, were setting up some of the carnival’s outdoor games and activities. These included such things as Pumpkin Plinko, Disc Drop, Ring Toss and Frisbee Toss. Lori Young said the carnival draws up to 200 people.
There was also a cake walk, a quilt raffle and bingo for prizes. Abby Cantu, with her face painted as Jack Skellington from the film “Nightmare Before Christmas,” helped with games for the children, many of whom were in costume.
More volunteers sold barbecue sandwiches, nachos and other concessions in the kitchen. Clint Young said this is the association’s only fundraiser for maintaining the building.
“We try to keep it up so it can be used by the community,” he said.
Elmer King, 88, who attended the school, and is the association’s treasurer, said the building is rented out for a lot of weddings, reunions and other meetings. This weekend someone will be having another Halloween party, he said.
While children scampered about, King sat on the front steps and reminisced about the old days. He started school here in 1936 when he was five years old, he said. He finished the eighth grade, and then went to school in Salado. He was barely 16 when he graduated from high school, he said.
In the old school, the early grades were in one room on the first floor, he said. The principal and his wife lived in the other room, where the kitchen now is.
There were two rooms upstairs for grades four through ten. School only went to the eleventh grade in those days, he said, and for the last year everyone at Armstrong had to go to Academy, Belton or Salado.
“I got a pretty good foundation for my education here,” he said.
He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in geological engineering, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era, and retired as a colonel. He was “all over the world” in what was called the “black Air Force,” he said, which was an intelligence outfit.
“My general wasn’t cleared to know what I was doing,” he said. “I’ve been to Norway, England, France, Iran — all on temporary duty.”
Once in Iran, considered a U.S. ally at the time, he and his associates didn’t feel right about a meeting and left in a cab. Later they heard their staff car blew up in the parking lot, he said.
King returned to the community in 1974, and has been involved in the Community Center ever since. He runs about 40 head of cattle on his ranch. He has about nine families of kinfolk living nearby, he said.
Among them are his niece and her husband, Brenda and Eddie Culp, who are in charge of the upstairs haunted house during the carnival. Brenda Culp said her mother, Louise King, attended the school. Brenda Culp has been doing the haunted house for a while, she said.
“I helped with the whole thing ever since I was a young girl,” she said. “We used to do bobbing for apples, the real old-fashioned stuff, hayrides.”