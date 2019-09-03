The Bell County Diabetes Coalition met recently to discuss its upcoming Diabetes and the Family Resource Fair.
The Diabetes Coalition held a resource fair last fall, which was a success, and the members want to repeat that accomplishment in a couple of weeks.
The Diabetes Resource Fair will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H, at the corner of North 31st Street and Avenue H.
The purpose of the event is to bring local resources to people with type 2 diabetes and their families.
There will be pre diabetes screening, door prizes, information and more.
Guest speakers will be Dr. Matthew Stephen, Baylor Scott & White endocrinologist, and Estella Salinas, diabetes educator.
This fair is free and open to the public.
Type 2 diabetes is a problem with your body that causes blood glucose (sugar) levels to rise higher than normal. This is also called hyperglycemia. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. If you have type 2 diabetes your body does not use insulin properly.
In 2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4 percent of the population, had diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Of the 30.3 million adults with diabetes, 23.1 million were diagnosed, and 7.2 million were undiagnosed. About 1.25 million American children and adults have type 1 diabetes.
The percentage of Americans age 65 and older remains high, at 25.2 percent, or 12.0 million seniors (diagnosed and undiagnosed). About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.
Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2015, with 79,535 death certificates listing it as the underlying cause of death, and a total of 252,806 death certificates listing diabetes as an underlying or contributing cause of death.
At the fair, a compilation of type 2 diabetes classes and resources offered within the community will be shared.
Tara Stafford, Baylor Scott and White, and Jackie McLaughlin, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Bell County-Family and Community Health, will share announcement tasks on the day of the event.
A last planning meeting before the resource fair will be 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept 17 at the Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
In an update on activities in the community coalition members announced:
• Temple Community Clinic is kicking off a monthly wellness program, Living Well in Bell, on Oct 16, at Temple College. Dr. Patsy Sulak, Baylor Scott & White physician, will kick off the program. Sulak is a founder of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program, and is helping the community develop its lecture series.
• Hollie Spinn, case manager and program coordinator at Temple Community Clinic, said the monthly programs will focus on the pillars of wellness — physical, emotional and spiritual, financial and social. “Each month the program will be based on one of the pillars,” Spinn said. Time of the event has not been determined. The program is open to all Bell County residents.
“I think it’s going to be very good and it’s for the entire community not just our patient population,” said Sherri Woytek, Temple Community Clinic executive director. “We encourage people to bring a friend.”
The second month will likely focus on the numbers a person should know related to their health, such as glucose, blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol.
“In December we’re hoping to emphasize giving,” said Spinn. “It can be time, it can be money, and we want to have someone who can talk about volunteering.”