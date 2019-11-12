BELTON — Belton High School senior Elizabeth Moctezuma-Manzanero was busy working on a project in the back of science teacher Danielle Jones’ classroom Tuesday morning.
It was a normal day. Students were talking and toiling away at their assignment.
Then Eniola Ibisanmi, an admissions counselor at the University of Texas at Austin, walked in. She asked for Elizabeth to come to the front of the room.
“We think you’re a really exceptional student and we would love to offer you and your parents admission into UT-Austin as well as into your major, textiles and apparel,” she said. “But we also have one other thing we would like to show you today.”
Michelle Delongchamps, a college and career advisor at Belton High School, entered the classroom. She was carrying a poster. It was an unmistakable shape.
“We have a big check for you today and this is $48,000 which will cover your whole tuition at the University of Texas at Austin,” Ibisanmi said, awarding Elizabeth an Impact Scholarship, which recognizes students who are attempting to change their community for the better.
Students whooped and cheered for their classmate. Elizabeth hugged her parents, Silvia and Ruben Moctezuma.
“I just wanted to say I am so thankful for this opportunity. This has been my dream since I was in the fifth grade. I’m just in shock right now,” the future Longhorn said.
Elizabeth will be a first-generation college student. She first fell in love with UT-Austin when she toured the Forty Acres in fifth grade.
“It’s when I decided this is my college,” Elizabeth said. “It’s the only one I applied to because it was the only one I wanted to go to.”
Attending college was a touch-and-go subject for Elizabeth. She was unsure how she would pay for her higher education.
“Now I can really see my dream happening,” she said. “I love to create and design. It’s something I want to pursue because it makes me happy.”
Elizabeth’s parents said they are proud of their daughter.
“We’re also so thankful to the teachers and all the staff and UT for taking consideration of my daughter,” Silvia said.
“I feel so blessed,” Ruben added.
Silvia described her daughter as a hard worker who often will make sacrifices to study.
“Miss one day of school? For her, it was a tragedy,” Elizabeth’s mother joked. “She loves school. She loves to study.”
Elizabeth is a Hispanic Scholar — an honor that The College Board gives to Latino and Hispanic students who earn top grades on the PSAT.
Two words came to Ruben’s mind when talking about his daughter and her studies: Dedication and perseverance. Jones, her science teacher, and English teacher Melissa Fasolino agreed.
“She is one of the most persistent and dedicated students I have taught in 20 years,” Fasolino said. “Like her father was saying: If she doesn’t get something, she wants to be able to redo it until she gets it to almost perfection — or to perfection in some instances.”
Elizabeth is invested in her environmental science class, Jones said.
“She is diligent in all of her work and she excels in everything,” the science teacher said. “She’s very interested in our subject matter. She is involved and seems to truly enjoy it.”
Outside of school, Elizabeth volunteers at the Lena Armstrong Public Library. She has been doing that since the eighth grade.
“I love to read. I love the friendly environment that’s there,” she said. “I usually help with shelving or straightening (books) or organizing their equipment.”
Elizabeth could not shake off the shock of securing the surprise scholarship.
“I’m so blessed right now,” she said. “I’m so thankful to God that He gave me this opportunity to be able to do my dream.”