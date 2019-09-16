KEMPNER — Kempner resident Karen McKinnon was slightly confused as she sat in her truck in the parking lot of City Hall on Saturday.
She rolled down her window to ask about a special meeting of the city council that had been advertised for Saturday afternoon. Informed it had been canceled, she wondered aloud what was going on in the city’s government.
“I really wish I knew,” McKinnon said as she got ready to leave. “That’s why I was coming to the meeting.”
The owner of the Kempner Brick Oven restaurant said Saturday that the meeting had been scheduled there, but was canceled Friday night following another special meeting of the council.
Friday’s meeting came at the end of a week that saw the resignation of two of the city’s three City Hall full-time staffers, reportedly over a conflict with the city’s mayor.
At Friday’s meeting, allegations and accusations swirled from the outset, as the mayor and council members clashed over the circumstances surrounding the staffers’ departures.
The first action item on the agenda was accepting the resignation of former Assistant City Secretary and Court Clerk Jami Whitehead, City Secretary Stacy Roberts and Municipal Judge Gene Isenhour, all of whom submitted their resignations Tuesday.
In comments before any action was taken Friday, Mayor Keith Harvey said the three employees had used social media, newspapers and television to outline their grievances, then said he had not seen written resignations from Whitehead and Roberts.
Harvey closely questioned Place 1 City Councilman David Richardson, who revealed he was at city hall on Tuesday and accepted the resignations of both Whitehead and Roberts. He also accepted their keys, which he said were given to him because the two employees did not want to give them to the mayor.
Councilmen John Wilkerson and Robert Crane were also present at city hall when the resignations and keys were turned in. Wilkerson stated that he had been asked by both Whitehead and Roberts to be there because “they were in fear of their safety from you (Harvey).”
Following that answer, Harvey began trying to cut Wilkerson off, telling him “when I ask you a question, please answer that question. Do not go off script, do not go off the cuff.”
Wilkerson said he was there representing the citizens, which Harvey said was not a proper response, so he threatened to remove Wilkerson.
Harvey said the presence of city council members at city hall to accept the resignations was “disturbing” and seemed “premediatated.”
Harvey also said the two employees, after turning in their resignations but before leaving city hall, wrote themselves checks representing their final salary payment from the city.
Harvey said they had no authorization to write those checks. He called the actions by the former employees and the city councilmen an “injustice.”
Harvey the said he had reached out to agencies including the FBI to report what happened. He said he planned to fulfill the process outlined by those agencies “to the max” and then seek punitive actions against both the employees and the city council members. He also said he was barring all three involved city council members from the city secretary’s area in city hall.
At that point, Wilkerson tried to respond to the mayor’s comments, to which Harvey said “No, sir.” When Wilkerson said the mayor was grandstanding, Harvey asked that Wilkerson be escorted from the meeting.
Wilkerson left without further comment.
From that point, the meeting went on as scheduled, with the council accepting the resignations of Isenhour, Whitehead and Roberts.
They also removed Whitehead and Roberts as signators to city accounts, and named City Councilman Mack Ruszkiewicz to be a temporary signator on those accounts.
Harvey announced at the end of the meeting that the council will meet again on Sept. 24.