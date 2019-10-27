A boil water notice issued for Belton water customers in the vicinity of I-35 and E. 6th Ave. was lifted.
The affected area was west of Interstate 35, east of Continental Street, north of E. 2nd Ave., and included the neighborhood of East and West Comay (north of E. 6th Ave.), Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak, and Elm Streets. The boil water notice did not apply to Pizza Hut, Whataburger, or Schlotsky’s.
If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact the Belton Public Works Department at 254-933-5823.