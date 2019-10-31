MOODY — A woman was badly mauled by her own dog, possibly a pit bull, Thursday afternoon near Moody.
She was bleeding heavily when first responders arrived at a residence in the 16800 block of Cowan Road, scanner traffic said.
The first priority was to get the bleeding stopped, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
A medical helicopter was dispatched, and ambulances were directed to the isolated area. The victim was prepared to be airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She was talking to her rescuers, Cruz was told.
The dog was shot and killed by a neighbor who saw the attack, Cruz said.
Called to the area were Moffat and Morgan’s Point Resort volunteer fire departments and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.