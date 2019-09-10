BELTON — The trial date involving a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper accused of a sex-related crime was once again delayed.
Harpin Ezekiel Myers, a former DPS trooper, allegedly committed indecency with a child by contact by sexual contact almost four years ago.
His initial jury trial date was set in January for July 8.
Then the date changed to Sept. 9 — which was Monday.
Now the date has changed to Feb. 10, 2020, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday.
When asked by the Telegram in an email for the reason why the date for this four-year-old case changed once again, Garza said, “Depending on the case load and availability of a court, the parties involved in a case and their trial commitment effects the disposition of a case. Currently, the parties in this case have been in conversation relative to the trial setting in this case and the court has set the case for the February jury trial setting.”
Myers, a former media spokesman based in Bell County, allegedly made a 15-year-old girl touch his genitals on Nov. 1, 2015, the indictment said.
He was suspended in December 2015 when the allegations were made about his off-duty behavior, the grand jury indictment said. Myers was later terminated.
The investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit lasted more than a year.
The case was taken directly to the grand jury, and Bell County District Judge John Gauntt set the bond at $10,000 — which is low for a second-degree sex-related charge.
Myers was booked into the Bell County Jail in March 2017 and was released the same day after bond was posted.
If convicted, Myers could be sentenced to not more than 20 years but not less than two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the Texas Penal Code.