Temple residents will get to have a say Tuesday on some of the major upcoming road projects that will soon be impact the western part of the city.
The city of Temple, along with the Texas Department of Transportation, will host a public meeting Tuesday for those interested in voicing their opinions on the Outer Loop West project. Officials will be seeking public input on the next two phases of the multi-million dollar project.
The next two phases of the project includes the improvement and extensions of areas along Old Waco Road, between Jupiter Drive and Interstate 35.
Work proposed for the project includes a 2.5 mile-long stretch of roadway with four lanes, with a hike and bike trail and dedicated bicycle lanes. Attendees at the meeting will be able to see depictions of the proposed locations of the road and the improvements.
The public meeting will be held at Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m., with officials from Temple and TxDOT attending.
Officials attending the event will mainly be looking to receive input about the possible alignments for this section of the project.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said that once the alignment of the road is chosen through public input, the city plans on holding another community meeting where the public can comment on the chosen alternative. While the city plans on having the meeting, the date and time for it has yet to be decided.
The Outer Loop West Project is an effort by the two entities to connect the northern side of Interstate 35 to its southern side. An estimated cost for the entire project is expected to be $65 million.
Officials from both entities are encouraging those who will not be able to attend this meeting, but who still want to have their voices heard, to visit TxDOT’s website, https://bit.ly/2Y99PiR, to comment by Dec. 18.