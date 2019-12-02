BELTON — Raymond Alfred Horton Jr. was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation for “injury to a child” instead of aggravated sexual assault in December 2017 of a 5-year-old boy.
“This plea agreement was reached on the day of trial a few weeks ago with the consent and approval of the victim’s mother,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Telegram Monday.
Christmas Day 2017 wasn’t a happy one for a 5-year-old boy who, on that day, said he was sexually assaulted in a Troy home.
A family member became concerned when the boy made his outcry and accused Horton of the inappropriate sexual behavior.
The child gave the same information during a forensic sexual assault examination and during an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Horton, 46, could have been sentenced to not less than five years but not more than 99 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The case was investigated by the Bell County Special Crimes Unit.
The sexual abuse occurred sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, 2017, the affidavit said.
The warrant for Horton’s arrest was issued April 20, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.