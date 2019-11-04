By DEBORAH McKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
An adult male trying to cross South First Street near Avenue H at about 6:31 p.m. Monday was struck by a vehicle.
He was found in the road with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. His current condition is unknown, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The driver didn't see the man crossing the street, according to Christoff.
The area will be closed to traffic until the scene is cleared.
Also responding to the scene was Temple Fire & Rescue.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.