The Temple Police department is investigating an indecent exposure case that occurred Thursday morning.
A 15-year-old girl advised she was waiting for the school bus at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Hartrick Bluff Road and Silver Stone Drive when a white or Hispanic male in a white and black SUV pulled up to her.
The male allegedly exposed himself to the victim and offered to give her a ride to school. The girl ran back home. A relative contacted Temple Police at about 1 p.m. There was no physical contact made between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect is described as having brown hair, and being clean shaven with an average build.
The Temple Police Department will have increased patrol in this area in the coming days.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).