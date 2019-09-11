CAMERON — A Cameron man died Sunday from injuries when his car hit a pole.
Timothy James “T.J.” Patterson, 39, was driving eastbound on Industrial Boulevard a few minutes before 12:45 a.m. when he went off the road, Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch said Wednesday.
Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Gosch.
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision is still under investigation by the Cameron Police Department, and the department is waiting for toxicology reports to determine the cause of the accident, Gosch said.
Patterson was owner and operator of Cameron-based T.J. Patterson Construction Co. His company specialized in carports and RV covers, horse and livestock barns, barndominiums, riding arenas and metal buildings, among other things.