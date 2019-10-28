George P. Bush, chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board, and the Temple Chamber of Commerce will celebrate veterans Tuesday as part of a yearly luncheon.
This year’s event will be the 35th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon that the chamber has held to recognize local service members and veterans.
The lunch will be at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center located at 3303 N. Third St. Organizers said the lunch will start at 11:15 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. with the formal event starting at noon.
Bush, who will be the keynote speaker at the event, was elected as Texas Land Commissioner in 2014. He is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and his wife Columba Bush.
Beginning at 10:15 a.m., there will be an “honor procession” from the Courtney Texas State Veterans Home to the convention center. The purpose of the procession will be to provide a tribute to those veterans who reside in the home.
Students from Jefferson Elementary and Lamar Middle School in Temple will have students participate depending on the weather, organizers said.
During the main program, students from the Temple High School Polyfoniks choir will sing patriotic melodies. Up to 13 Vietnam veterans will be recognized during the program and will participate in a medal pinning.
This veterans luncheon is a private event and will not be open to the public, according to the chamber.