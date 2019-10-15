GATESVILLE — Law enforcement officers and first responders will be recognized at a breakfast Thursday morning hosted by the Exchange Club of Gatesville.
The breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. in the event room at Ranchers Steakhouse, 107 N. State Highway 36 in Gatesville.
“The event serves as the Exchange Club’s way to recognize and give thanks to the men and women that serve our community in an effort to keep the peace and make this area a better place to live,” a news release said.
Members of the Gatesville Police Department and Coryell County Sheriff’s Office as well as other various agencies are invited to the event. An FBI agent will also be present at the event to give a presentation to the membership and law enforcement personnel.
For more information, email exchangegv@gmail.com.