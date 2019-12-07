Here came Santa Claus Saturday morning at the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple.
He was about 30 minutes late, but that only heightened the expectancy of the crowd of parents and children waiting for his train to arrive behind the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Avenue B. Among them were Jenna Hammond of Gatesville and her daughter, Gracie Yager, who turned 9 Saturday.
“I’m as excited as she is, maybe more,” her mom said. “This was a surprise for her birthday.”
Not too far away, Randi Ingrassia of Temple waited with her two children, Kayla, 9, and Anthony, 6.
“This is our first time here,” she said. “I didn’t even know where the train station was. They’re very excited. Anthony loves trains. He calls Santa ‘Ho Ho.’”
Don Crider, a volunteer for the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, said he was listening for the approaching train’s signal. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway engine gave a few toots.
“He’s coming,” Crider said.
The train hove into view with Santa riding on the front of the engine, accompanied by a green-clad elf. Santa waved, the children waved back, and the crowd cheered.
Santa climbed down the steps, bent to speak to children and passed slowly through the crowd, headed for the gazebo. A long line had already formed there, where he would sit down and ask the children what they want for Christmas.
“I think it’s a wonderful day for the kids,” Crider said.
Genevieve Stockburger, the museum’s education coordinator, said its December family day is probably its highest attended. The museum usually has a family day the first Saturday of every month.
Other outdoor activities of the day included a barrel train ride, driven by longtime museum volunteer Tom Hughes, known as “Engineer” Hughes. Inside the depot lobby were such holiday crafts as making small wooden ornaments and Santa hats. For part of the morning, visitors were entertained by the Chisholm Trail Chorus singing Christmas carols.
Dan Kelleher, Temple’s main street manager, said this family day was an “all-hands-on deck” event by the city. Across the street from the depot, in the new Santa Fe Plaza, the city provided recorded Christmas music and such activities as a scavenger hunt, face painting and sand art.