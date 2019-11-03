For many in Texas, farming has been a way of life for generations.
This was true for the Spurlins, a Temple family that received recognition last week from the Texas Department of Agriculture for farming land in Bell County for more than 100 years. Wednesday’s recognition by the state was part of the Family Land Heritage program the state uses to celebrate similar farms.
The Spurlin’s Farm, 22195 Owl Creek Road, has been in the family’s hands since 1905.
“My family has always owned (the farm) and it has just been a big part of our lives,” George Spurlin, one of the two current owners of the farm, said. “It is a tie to the past and to our previous generations. We look forward to future generations enjoying it and using it like we have.”
State officials set up the program to recognize the many farms in the state that have been owned by a single family for generations and continually passed down. One of the other requirements for the farms, besides staying in the family for 100 years, is that the farm must have been in continual use for all of those years.
Of the 58 farms honored Wednesday, seven received 150-year designations and 51 received 100-year designations.
The Spurlins’ farm is the 33rd family-owned land honored for its longevity in Bell County since the program’s inception in 1974. Although many of the members of the Spurlin family went to the Texas Capitol in Austin, only two were allowed to sit on the House of Representatives floor and receive a certificate in person, with the rest of the family in the gallery.
While the Spurlins’ farm has stayed in their family for more than a century, and through four generations, the uses of the land have changed over the years.
When George Geisselbrecht, the ancestor of the Spurlins, came to Central Texas from Germany, he raised livestock and planted crops such as cotton, grain sorghum and corn. Today the farm, now owned by Mike and David Spurlin, is used mainly to raise cattle and goats.
Nella Spurlin, wife of Mike Spurlin, said her family expects the legacy of their family-owned farm will not end with them, but be taken up by both their children and nephews.
“The farm is part of our heritage; it represents our family’s ties to the land and all that the family has tried to accomplish through the years,” Nella Spurlin said. “All of the children enjoy going out to the farm, and we hope they will continue running cattle and goats there.”