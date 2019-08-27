BELTON — Belton Independent School District trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to officially hire former Temple schools superintendent Robin Battershell as the district’s interim superintendent.
Battershell, who retired from Temple ISD in 2018, was hired during a special board meeting. Earlier in the day, she visited Belton schools and learned about the district’s needs.
“I am just trying to gather information right now,” Battershell said Tuesday. “I am just trying to figure out what is appropriate for an interim superintendent to do and what is needed to be done by the permanent superintendent. I will then pick out the items that I think are manageable for the next few months and what will lay up the next superintendent for success.”
Battershell will take over the district from outgoing Superintendent Susan Kincannon, who was named Aug. 7 as the lone finalist for the superintendent job for the Waco Independent School District. Waco ISD trustees are expected to vote Thursday night on whether to hire Kincannon.
Battershell has been hired by the school board for six months as the district searches for a permanent replacement to take the position.
Although Battershell has said that she only wishes to be the district’s superintendent temporarily, the contract has room for a possible extension if the right candidate is not found within the allotted six months.
“I don’t know if it was something that I looked for, but it happened. I think most people in public education go into the business to serve, and it’s another way to serve,” Battershell said previously.
In the contract approved Monday the district agreed to pay Battershell a yearly salary of $170,000. However, Battershell will be paid for the months that she works.
In a team building exercise held later, Battershell said her main concern currently with the Belton school district is that “there are a lot of changes right now.”
Others on the school board, such as Vice President Jeff Norwood and trustee Ty Taggart, voiced their hopes of fixing the district’s superintendent uncertainty.
“We need to get this superintendent thing right,” Taggart said.