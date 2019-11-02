BELTON — A former Temple Police officer will remain out on bond even though he allegedly violated his bond conditions by drinking alcohol.
Three motions were presented Thursday to revoke the bond granted for Brandon Lyn Mathiews, charged with three child-related felonies — indecency with a child by sexual contact, invasive video recording of a child in a bathroom/dressing room and possession of child pornography.
However, state District Judge Paul LePak declined to revoke the bond, District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.
“The state presented testimony to support the motion, and after testimony and argument the court did not revoke the bond and continued him on the current bond,” Garza said.
Friday, the Telegram obtained the motions submitted by Garza’s office.
The presented motions showed Mathiews tested positive for alcohol March 25, July 9, Aug. 20 and Sept. 25. The first time was exactly two weeks after he was released from the Bell County Jail on a $50,000 commercial bond with the condition, among others, that he didn’t use or have alcohol.
“The bond in this cause is insufficient and there exists good cause to revoke the defendant’s bond,” the motion submitted by Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said.
He originally was released from jail on a $30,000 bond for the three allegations, but the district attorney’s office filed a motion to raise the bond amounts. The total bond was later raised to $115,000, which Mathiews posted in March 2019.
The motions were signed and submitted Oct. 15.
Mathiews’ trial was originally set for Nov. 4 — the three-year anniversary of when he was promoted to corporal. However, it was reset for March 30 after LePak granted the defense’s request for a continuance.
“Judges cannot comment on matters that are or could come before the court,” LePak said in response to a Telegram request for a comment.
Investigation
Mathiews was on paid leave for four months during a Texas Rangers investigation into the charges. He was placed on unpaid leave after he was indicted on the three charges, and asked to resign on Nov. 21, 2018. Mathiews resigned from the department March 22.
The grand jury indictments gave the reasons Mathiews was reportedly charged.
The first indictment said he had sexual contact with a child June 16, 2018, by touching the child’s genitals, and the child’s age was listed as younger than 17.
The second indictment said that on Nov. 12, 2018, Mathiews recorded a child in a bathroom without consent.
The third indictment had six counts and said Mathiews intentionally had visual material that showed a child younger than 18 when the image was made engaging in sexual conduct.